Okowa lauds teachers’ contribution to nation-building

From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Monday commended Nigerian teachers for their role in nation-building as they join their counterparts to celebrate World Teachers’ Day.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, described teachers as the bedrock of the nation’s development.

According to him, no other profession can metamorphose without the input of teachers.

He commended teachers in Delta for their commitment to teaching and learning in all public and private schools in the state.

The governor said his administration placed a high premium on the welfare of teachers and other workers in the public service.

Okowa said that the state government had continued to ensure that the salaries of teachers were paid regularly as and when due.

He said that as a government, Delta was committed to improving the environment for teaching and learning, which had resulted in the construction and rehabilitation of school buildings and provision of furniture for teachers and students.

“It gives me great pleasure to celebrate with teachers in Nigeria and particularly in Delta as they join their counterparts all over the world to mark World Teachers’ Day 2020.

“I thank teachers in Delta for their contributions to nation-building and to the intellectual development of our children.

“As an administration, we place a very high premium on the welfare of teachers and other workers in the state hence the regular payment of their salaries as and when due.

“We have also ensured that we improved on the teaching and learning environment for our teachers and students through the provision and necessary infrastructure and materials.”

