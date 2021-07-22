Okowa is God fearing, Says Funkekeme

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Honourable Solomon Funkekeme, former Senior Political Adviser to Governor Okowa, has attributed the existing peace with development in Delta State to the God fearing nature of the state governor.

Funkekeme made the assertion during a prayer conference, organised by the Christian Political Leaders Forum (CPLF), Delta North Chapter, held in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State on Wednesday.

According to him, “there is usually this fear and panic whenever transition in government is about to take place, this is because most political office seekers do not put God first before they make any move. They fail to understand that power belongs to God.”

He noted that one of the legacies of Governor Okowa was the habit of always putting God first in everything he did.

“That is the reason he has achieved tremendous victories and successes in life and in his political career. He has proven that one can be a good Christian and politician at the same time.”

“Governor Okowa emerged in 2015 and returned in 2019 because he is God’s choice for Delta State. No charm, no amount of blood or killings can give anyone power, except God,” he argued.