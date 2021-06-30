Okowa congratulates Dein of Agbor at 44

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Governor of Delta, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Dein of Agbor, Benjamin Ikenchukwu, Keagborekuzi 1, on his 44th birthday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, in Asaba, Okowa extolled the sterling qualities of the revered traditional ruler, describing him as one of the most exposed and influential kings in the country.

He commended the monarch for the peaceful and investor-friendly environment which he inspired since he ascended the ancient throne of his forefathers.

According to the governor, Dein Keagborekuzi’s reign has immensely benefited the people of Agbor Kingdom, Delta State and indeed, the nation.

“Worthy of commendation is Dein’s efforts at supporting the state government in tackling issues of unemployment, social deviance and value-orientation among youths in the Kingdom.

“You have remained a source of pride and splendour to the traditional institution with your royal carriage which is visible in the exemplary manner you have discharged your duties so far.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Your Majesty, Benjamin Ikenchukwu I, the Dein of Agbor Kingdom, on the occasion of your 44th birth anniversary.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to give you good health and wisdom to pilot the affairs of your kingdom and offer valuable contributions to the development of our dear state in the years ahead,” he said.