Okowa commission’s 20 Agric tractors

From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, in Asaba, commissioned 20 tractors procured by his administration for agricultural productivity, with a warning that anyone who failed to do the right thing with the equipment would be brought to book.

He stated that the tractors were procured to encourage citizens to go back to farming, and explained that equipment would be available to every farmer in need of them.

According to the governor, 10 of the tractors will go to the tractor agencies of the state government under the Ministry of Agriculture and 10 will be given out to the private sector at subsidized rate.

He, however, directed that those in whose custody the tractors would be, must be readily available to provide the necessary services to other farmers who would be in need of them at an agreed price with the ministry.

“The ministry had proposed that we send all to the private sector but, I was very skeptical about it and I felt that the tractor hiring agencies could easily be reached by some of our people and I hope that that decision would impact us together.

“I wish to appeal and to direct that, it is important that the tractors are given out at appropriate price as agreed and that they are made available to our people.

“The tractor hiring unit must do the right thing; anybody who fails to do the right thing will definitely be brought to book, because the intention of this programme is to ensure that those who want to tractorize their farms are able to get it at a subsidized rate.

According to him, the farmers should be able to make enough gain of their farm produce at the end of the farming year.

