Okowa advocates skill acquisition for NYSC members

From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has advocated the inclusion of entrepreneurship programme in National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to prepare graduates for self-reliance other than seeking regular employment.

He said, on Wednesday in Asaba, when the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim visited him.

He said that the scheme was very important to the country.

Okowa pledged his administration’s continuous support to the scheme and commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for increasing the allowance of NYSC members.

Earlier, Brig-Gen. Ibrahim had told the governor that he was in Delta State for a workshop, adding that Asaba had been made the regional headquarters of NYSC in the South-South.

He commended the state government for providing facilities at the NYSC orientation camp in the state and assisting the scheme in other ways.