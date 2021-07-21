Okeme hails Okowa on workers welfare

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The immediate past Special Adviser (SA) to the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on SERVICOM and Labour Relations, Comrade Mike Okeme, had commended the governor for his leadership qualities and monumental achievements, especially in the area of ensuring industrial harmony and welfare of the workforce in the state.

Comrade Okeme gave the commendation while fielding questions from newsmen at the burial of late Anthony Okafor in Asaba, the state capital.

He said that the Okowa Administration had continued to positively impact on the overall well-being of Deltans through multifaceted approaches, specifically in the infrastructural development of the state.

While describing the Late (Mr.) Anthony Okafor as a devout Christian and humble individual, Comrade Okeme noted that though the deceased died at the age of 70 years , what was more important was how much he touched lives in his own way.

The former SA, who stressed the need for the family of the deceased to remain peaceful, united at all times and strive to sustain the legacies of the deceased, described death as an inevitable end to humanity.

Earlier, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Uche Okafor; the deceased younger sister, madam Florence Okafor and a son-in-law to the family, Comrade Chukwudi Asoya, described their father as a great disciplinarian, kind-hearted and humble in all ramifications.

Meanwhile, an appeal has gone to Governor Okowa to graciously reappoint Comrade Mike Okeme in his administration.

A respondent, Comrade Augustine Akpede, who spoke to journalists, said that the appeal had become necessary considering the impacts of Comrade Mike Okeme in various administrations in the state.