Ogbimi sworn -in as member of Delta Assembly

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori has sworn-in Hon. Jude Omena Ogbimi as the member representing Isoko North Constituency on the floor of the house at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

Hon. Ogbimi took the oat of office and the oat of membership of the Delta State House of Assembly as the representative of the Isoko North Constituency, which was formerly occupied by the late Majority Leader and Chairman House Committee on Information and Communication, Tim Kome Owhefere.

The swearing-in was witness by former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG) and DG Warri, Effurun and Environ Development Agency, Comrade Ovouzourie Macaulay, and party leaders of Isoko North Constituency.