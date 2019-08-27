Ogbee urges female volleyball team to go for gold

Share This





















A member of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports, Lazarus Ogbe has charged the Nigeria women’s volleyball team to win gold at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Nigeria beat Botswana 3-1 (25-13, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15) at the Salle El Bouâzzaoui.

Chief Ogbee hailed Nigeria women’s volleyball team for recording her first adding that the nation is strongly behind them.

The lawmaker said, “The women’s volleyball team has the support of the country that is why we came here in our numbers, in the name of the government to support them.

“We have been going from one event center to the other to make sure we cheer the Nigerian contingents to victory and the women’s volleyball team has done wonderfully well today by beating their Botswana counterpart. We encourage them to go further to win the gold”.

The house of representative member said he is encouraged to invest in sports adding that Nigeria has the potential of producing world beaters.

He said, “Nigeria has the prospect of producing world class player. All they need is little encouragements and doing the right thing at the right time and having more training facilities in the country.

“Since I am in the committee of sports, what I have seen has encouraged me and has given me the tonic to do more and to encouraging our people to invest in sports. We have every potential and the country can go on to produce world beaters in this particular event”.