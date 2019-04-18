Obey traffic rules during Easter celebration, RTEAN urges drivers

Share This





















By Albert Akota

As Easter approaches, the Road Transport Employers Association Nigeria (RTEAN) has strongly pleaded with all motorists to obey traffic rules during the Easter season.

In an Easter message issued by the Executive National President of the Union, Comrade Osakpamwan Eriyo and its Secretary General, Comrade Yusuf Adeniyi said “All road users, not only the commercial vehicle operators, should obey the law because the road signs are there.

“It is unfortunate that majority of motorists do not obey the rules, but we need to talk to ourselves to obey simple rules,”.

However, RTEAN also noted that obeying traffic regulations would ensure road safety and prevent accidents, even in bad situations.

“We have spent a lot of money on print and electronic media to educate members on the need to obey traffic laws in their operations.

We also have jingles instructing members to comply with all directives in the interest of all. We have established a task force across the state to support us in enforcement.

“If all of us obey traffic laws, even with poor condition of roads, we will be safe and everyone will get to his or her destination safely,”

“As the Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day, the solemnity of selfless service and the passion for the downtrodden.

“As we go about our activities to mark this day, we should not forget to make sacrifices for the development of our nation. This is necessary to set Nigeria on the path of progress.”

“Good Friday brings to the fore, the love of Christ for mankind, for which He gave His life. So also should we remember to be our brother’s keeper, upholding the spirit of togetherness and sacrifice for the greater good of all.

“The spirit of sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ who offered Himself for mankind on the cross of Calvary should be a lesson for all Christians. Genuine love for humanity can only be expressed when we take the teachings and examples of Christ to heart.”

Comrades Eriyo and Comrade Adeniyi said in time like this there must a testimony there must be trials and tribulations, while reaffirming the resolve of current RTEAN NEC to united it members as well as building the human capacity.