Obaseki urges Nigerians to embrace PDP E-Registration exercise

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has urged Nigerians to turn out enmasse and register with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during its nationwide online electronic registration of members which will commence in a fortnight.

Obaseki, who stated this while addressing members of the PDP e-registration committee on Monday, in Abuja, explained that the pilot scheme of the exercise will begin in Edo and Anambra states.

According to him, “Nigerians must key into the e-registration exercise of the PDP as the party remains the solution to the myriads of problems confronting our nation today under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“From all indications, it is clear that the PDP remains the party that provides the appropriate platform, outlook and sense of direction to return our nation to her of pride of place in the comity of nations”, he stated.

While dispelling rumour making the rounds that he intends to return to the APC, Obaseki described such as laughable, adding that he is committed to serving the people under the stable, people-oriented and democratic structure of the PDP.

The Governor of Edo State stressed that his chairmanship of the PDP e-registration exercise underscores his unwavering commitment and belief in the PDP as the party that holds the solution to the issues of governance deficit facing the nation at the moment.

He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their determination of rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue the nation from the misrule of the APC.