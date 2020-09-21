Obaseki: PDP supporters jubilate in Benin City

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua in Benin

Thousands of supporters, mainly youths in Benin City, Edo State on Sunday took to various streets to celebrate the victory of Mr Godwin Obaseki after INEC declared him winner of the Saturday’s governorship election.

For several hours, the entire Gabriel Igbinedion way popularly know as Motel Benin Plaza road was virtually paralyzed as motorists and pedestrians with the song” Ogbane” joined the celebration train which were accompanied by high profile DJs including musical instruments.

The supporters dressed in rag tags moved around in “ executive cars” loaded with the youths who apparently were angry with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole even though he was not present with them as they continued to shout “ Oshiomhole, Oshiomhole,Ole, Ole, Ole, Ole, everywhere they stopped.

The supporters heavily disturbed vehicular movements along major roads, starting from ring road towards Sapele road to motel Benin plaza road where they further rained abuses on former All Progressive Congress ( APC) National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and his allies who allegedly vowed that Obaseki can never win the election when they are alive.

Like this: Like Loading...