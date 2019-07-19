Obaseki, Oshiomhole faceoff: Reps ask IGP, DG DSS to shut Edo Assembly

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa Abuja and Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director-General of the State Security Services, Yusuf Bichi to immediately shut down the complex of the Edo State House Assembly and to provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by Members-elect.

This was just as the House vowed that the National Assembly shall “invoke the provisions of section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended)” to take over the State Assembly if all its recommendations are not complied with.

The green Chamber equally asked Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation within one week in line with section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended ) for a proper inauguration of the State’s 7th Assembly.

The House reached the resolutions following the adoption of the Report of its Ad-hoc Committee set up for the intervention of the the Edo House of Assembly crisis.

Recall that the House last week set up an adhoc Committee chaired by Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) to investigate the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly following the inauguration of only 9 out of the 24 Members-elect.

Presenting the report at plenary, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Namdas declared all actions taken by the 7th Assembly Members are null and void, stressing that the National Assembly should take over Edo State House of Assembly if the Governor and the Legislature fail to comply with recommendations in the report.

He added that, “all Members of the Edo State House of Assembly, both those who have been inaugurated and those who have not been inaugurated should dissolve their factions in the interest of peace and stability of the House with the view to moving the state forward.

“Where recommendations fail, the National Assembly should invoke the Provisions of Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to take over the State House of Assembly until the situation normalizes.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State House of Assembly has rejected the House of Representatives resolution calling for the re-inauguration of the House.

This was part of the House of Representatives Adhoc-Committee investigating issues surrounding the inauguration recommendations during plenary on Wednesday.

A statement by the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Frank Okiye, alleged that the House of Assembly lost confidence on the Committee report.

He called on parties involved in TBS crisis to respect a subsisting court order, restraining the Inspector-General of police, IGP, Directorate of State Security Service, DSS.

Okiye in the statement, alleged that “It has come to our knowledge that the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating issues surrounding the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Department of State Services (DSS) should seal up the Assembly.

“Considering what we came to know in the course of this process, the recommendation of the Ad-Hoc Committee does not come to us as a surprise.

“For example, the chattered plane marked 5N FCT, which brought the Committee members to Benin City, was paid for by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a major party in the disagreement.

He also, alleged that “the younger brother to the National Chairman, Seid Oshiomhole, in a recent leaked audio conversation, revealed the underhand dealings in Abuja regarding the matter.

He stated that Oshiomhole and his proxies have been having meetings with the committee members and other actors in the issue in Abuja and dolling out money to ensure the issue goes in their favour.

“With all these, it was clear that the ad-hoc Committee was up to no good. Their report was always going to be in the country.

“Moreover, we want to draw the attention of the general public and the Police to a subsisting court order restraining the Police, headed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the National Working Committee of the APC; the DSS and their agents, from interfering in the affairs of the Assembly, as the House has been going about its activities peacefully and without rancor.

“The National Assembly must take note that they are expected to act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis.

“Edo State has always been peaceful and any attempt for them to carry out this order will certainly disrupt the peace that is currently being enjoyed in the state.

“In a time like this in which the nation is being engulfed in one form of violence or the order, it is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is seen to be promoting violence and exacerbating the tension in the Country”, he said.