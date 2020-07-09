Obaseki defers inauguration of vigilante groups over COVID-19

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State Government has deferred the inauguration of Community policing over noncompliance with Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infection prevention and control measures at Imaguero College in Benin City, venue for the meeting.

Security aides of the State deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu were present at the venue, but he was however absent at the meeting which was scheduled to begin at 10.am on Tuesday.

The Inspector-General of police, Mr Mohammed Adamu had ordered Commissioners of police in Nigeria to inaugurate Community policing as part of measures to prevent crimes.

Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State and their representatives were seen in company of 3000 members of the Committee which include Chairmen of the Local Government Councils, local Vigilante, hunters, religious and Traditional rulers, Community and Village heads and Opinion leaders.

The announcement by the spokesman of the Nigeria police Force, Edo State Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, which came at about 2.p.m, flared tempers among members of groups.

Nwabuzor who directed members of the Committee to go back to their respective locations, urged leaders of the groups to send representatives to attend the next meeting which has been rescheduled for Friday July 17, 2020.

Edo State has recorded a total of 1489 Covid-19 cases and 54 related deaths since the first outbreak was confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the State.

