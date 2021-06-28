Obaseki bags Cultural Ambassador award, raises stakes for EMOWWA

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

The Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been crowned Nigeria Cultural Ambassador for promoting cultural and tourism development in the country.

The recognition is crystallised on the Edo Museum for West Africa Arts (EMOWAA) project, which will be a home for the comprehensive display of Benin collections of Art Works globally.

This is just as talks between Nigerian government, Edo State government and foreign partners in Europe and America for the return of the looted Artifacts during the British invasion of Benin Kingdom in 1897, have reached advanced stage.

Addressing stakeholders at the 2021 retreat for Management Staff and Curators on Friday in Benin City, Edo State Capital, Governor Godwin Obaseki assured that the construction of the museum would create a cultural district in Benin City and would represent the influence of the Benin empire on West Africa.

He tempered optimism with caution on the need for Nigerians to rally and speak with a unifying voice, noting that dissenting voices may send a wrong signal to those in custody of the artefacts.

He also revealed that he is already discussing with a group of international town planners for the project, which according to him, is expected to kick start by the last quarter of the year.