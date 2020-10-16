Obaseki abolishes rent for govt offices, saves N500m

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has abolished rent for office accommodation for government workers, ploughing back the sum of N500 million into government coffers.

This followed the completion of reconstruction of abandoned building projects Brig-General Samuel Ogbemudia, former Governor of the defunct Bendel State, after the government injected the sum of N500 million for the reconstruction work.

The State Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties, Mr. Damian Lawani said this on Wednesday when he and his counterpart in the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, Mr. Efe Stewart at a meeting with the leadership of Tippers and Quarry Employees Union in the State.

Lawani stated that when Governor Obaseki disclosed his intention to embark on the project months ago, most members of his Cabinet, discouraged him initially until the revalidation of buildings which passed integrity test.

“The buildings were even stronger than some modern buildings in town. And today, the government saves N500 million as rent every year since the reconstruction of Ogbemudia buildings which were abandoned before.

“Obaseki told us that how can you have a yearly budget and you pay N500 million for rent? He said that is not good and we cannot continue with that”, he said.

