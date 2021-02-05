Oba of Benin removes Priest in West Africa’s oldest church

Share This





















Osaigbovo Iguobaro

The Benin monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II has removed Mr. Harrison Okao as the Ohenosa (Priest) of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, the oldest church in West Africa.

Holy Aruosa church, which is known as the Benin National Church on Akpakpava, was founded in 1849 by Oba Esigie of blessed memory.

Okao’s removal was in response to the recommendation of the Joint Elders Committee and Senior Chiefs of the Oba’s palace.

The recommendation according to a statement by the Benin Traditional Council (BTC) is “predicated upon long-standing lingering breach.

“And non-chalance over several years by Mr. Harrison Okao pertaining to the age-old custom and unauthorized officiating as Ohenosa of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin “.

In the statement signed by Mr. Frank Irabor, Secretary of BTC, the Priest removal “is expected to bring lasting peace, sanity and tranquility to the spiritual environment.”

Okao, was also directed to handover the keys to the Cathedral and Bank details of the church to Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin.

