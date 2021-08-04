NYSC unveils COVID-19 Vanguard in Edo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Edo, has inaugurated a COVID-19 Vanguard to enlighten others on preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Speaking during the Opening and Swearing-In Ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Okada, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, Edo Coordinator of the corps, urged the Vanguard to sensitise the camp community on COVID-19 and preventive measures.

”Your predecessors did a lot in combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the country through awareness campaigns and other necessary means.

”Corps members should not drop their guard as it is not yet over, especially now that the country is grappling with the third wave of the virus,” she said.

She advised the corps members to join in creating awareness on the deadly impact of the virus on humans and the economy of the country.

””At this juncture, it is pertinent to inform you that your senior colleagues in service have worked diligently to sensitize the general public personal hygiene and environmental sanitation, HIV and AIDS prevention, anti-corruption, gender and financial inclusion.

“They have also done public health intervention programmes through which the NYSC has become a reference point for other organisations and institutions.

“Accordingly, in order to sustain and build on their legacies, corps members must continue to work hard all through the service year by identifying and embarking on community development service projects that will add value to the people”, she said.

The scheme coordinator, while commending the corps members on their adaptation to their new environment, said it was indeed a demonstration of their patriotism, loyalty, commitment, dedication, humility.

She said that a total of 1,568 corps members had been deployed to serve in Edo.(NAN)