NYSC takes sensitisation on Covid-19 to Delta markets

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has taken sensitization on Covid-19 to Mid-wifery and New Anioma markets along Okpanam road, Asaba, Delta State, to create awareness on the novel Coronavirus to market women and men on the need to stay safe.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel mobilized corps members and other officials to the markets where they shared fliers to traders and buyers, explaining various precautionary measures and what to do to stay safe from Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to news men on Monday in Asaba, the Coordinator said it had become imperative to carry out the sensitization in view of the rumour making the rounds that there was nothing like Covid-19 but pure politics.

She eulogized the NYSC DG, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim for his sterling leadership qualities, stating that the DG had since the inception of Covid-19 in Nigeria approved for all State Secretariats to vigorously engage in sensitization in line with producing and distributing PPEs to their host States and communities.

Samuel said some market women still believe that Coronavirus pandemic is for the rich and as such had refused to protect themselves.

She therefore warned against pessimism and being adamantly careless to observing approved precautionary measures, maintaining that such could endanger them and the society at large.

Her words, “You must take your life in your hands and actions. Nobody can protect you more than you can protect yourselves. If the Government face masks had not gotten to you, spare #100 or #200 to buy one for yourself.

“It’s for your own good and the good of humanity that you stay safe and stay alive. Covid-19 is real, don’t let anybody deceive you. That’s why the corps members are making this sacrifice to sensitize you in addition to the face masks and hand sanitizers they had initially produced and distributed to the State Government and the public.

“If we all observe necessary safety guides to stay alive, we will all win this war against the novel Coronavirus. God bless you as you adhere strictly to these instructions”, Samuel prayed.

Meanwhile, the entire market was agog as the corps members staged a musical drama, depicting various precautionary measures in their sensitization message.

The outing also provided ample opportunity for people to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer, while others used to teach their fellow market men and women how to observe these precautions won themselves free face masks from NYSC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...