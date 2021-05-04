NYSC partners leventis foundation on agriculture training

By Albert Akota

The National Youth Service Corps has stated its commitment to ensuring that Corps members are fully empowered with relevant skills and other incentives that would reduce graduate unemployment and increase food sufficiency in the country.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu disclosed this yesterday in Abuja while signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Scheme and Leventis Foundation Nigeria.

Ibrahim thanked the management of Leventis Foundation for identifying with the NYSC on youth empowerment, wealth creation and sustainable development.