NYSC fixes 2019 batch B stream 11 corps members passing out next week

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two Corps Passing-out nationwide on 16th July, 2020.

Arising from the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic, and as a precautionary measure, the event will be low-key, with qualified Corps Members collecting their Certificates of National Service (CNS) at the Local Government level.

Accordingly, the distribution of the Certificate of National Service shall be staggered for a period of ten days in the first instance, in keeping with the safety measures established by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim salutes the out- going Corps Members for the service to the nation, and in particular for standing out to be counted in this time of national emergency, through the various interventions aimed at combating the spread of Coronavirus.

The DG charges the Corps Members to remain steadfast in rendering service to the nation and humanity, even after they have concluded their national assignment as that is the hallmark of the Corps.

Thus, Brig Gen Ibrahim enjoins the 2019 Batch “B” Stream Two Corps Members to remain good ambassadors of the Scheme in their future endeavours.

Finally, all Corps Members and NYSC stakeholders are advised to stay vigilant, in order to guard against the contraction of COVID-19.

Therefore, all must ensure strict observance of the safety protocols, predicated on consistent use of face masks, proper washing of hands with soap for at least twenty seconds, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, and observing social/physical distancing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...