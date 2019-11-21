NYSC donates N26m artificial limbs to amputated Corps member

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Director General, National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim has donated prosthetic limbs, worth N26 million to Nuraddeen Tahir, a Corp member serving in Kano State who had lost his hands as a result of an accident.

Our reporter reports that the Corp member, who already had his left hand amputated when he was 12 years old, had also lost the other one in an accident on his way to report to his place of primary assignment in Taraba State where he attended orientation course in 2019 batch B, Stream l.

Speaking to journalists when he led the officials of the NYSC to visit the Corp member at his family house in Kofar Arewa, Gwarzo Local Government area of Kano State, the state coordinator, Ladan Baba, said the DG has made adequate arrangements to replace the two hands with artificial ones.

He said the Director General was so concerned about the plight of Tahir, adding that the patriotic gesture of the Corp member was what prompted the DG to offer him the lifetime succor.

He said Tahir was presently stable after spending over two months on admission at Dala Orthopaedic Hospital in Kano, disclosing that the NYSC had settled all his medical bills and had since been posted to teach in a secondary school in his hometown.

“Nuraddeen was grinding grains when he was 12 years, the grinding machine grabbed up his cloth and severely injured him which eventually led to amputation of his left limb at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital.

“After he manages to complete his primary education, Nuraddeen had the zeal and determination to continue with his education up to degree level where he graduated with a Bachelor for Arts in Islamic Studies in Yusuf Maitama Suleiman University, Kano.

“After he was posted to Taraba State, where he attended his orientation course, on his way to his Place of Primary Assignment in Sardauna Local Government in Taraba, he also involved in an accident which also ked to the amputation odds his right hand,” Baba narrated

He continued, “Mallam Nuraddeen is presently stable after spending 2 months on admission at Dala Orthopedic Hospital Kano. The NYSC management had settled all his medical bills. He made since posted to Government Secondary School, Gwarzo for his primary assignment.

“In order to give this patriotic young man hope of life, the Director-General Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim Jason made adequate arrangements to replace the two limbs with artificial ones to the tune if N26 million in order to give him relief and succor,” the coordinator said

He added that the replacement process is ongoing as the doctors had made steady progress for completion of the implanting of the limbs.

In his remarks, the doctor who would administer the implant, Dr Rufus Arumugam said they had already placed the order for the artificial limbs in Scotland, adding that they would be delivered in 45 days time.

He explained that the prosthetic limbs, which would be built using bionic technology would enable the patient to move his hands normal.

He said the limbs come with a remote control which would be used to move the hands based on the action the patient wants to perform.

Father of the Corp member, Alhaji Dahiru Dalhatu, expressed happiness and gratitude for the gesture, saying “my son is not lazy and wants to continue with his life struggles even with the loss of his limbs.”

“But now with this succor, my son will be able to continue to run his normal life. I thank the Director General. I am highly grateful to him and the Kano State NYSC Coordinator. Thank you very much,” he said.