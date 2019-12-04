NYSC deploys 879 corps members to Borno

Share This





















At least 879 corps members have registered for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation exercise in Borno.

Sada Yahaya, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in Borno, made this known in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Mr Yahaya quoted the state Coordinator, Rabiu Aminu, as saying that the corps members registered for the 2019 Batch C, Stream II exercise at the Borno State Temporary Orientation Camp, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Academy, Babbar Ruga, Katsina.

He noted that the registered corps members comprised of 459 males and 420 females.

Mr Aminu urged the corps members to avail themselves the opportunities and learn from activities provided during the orientation exercise.

He sought for the state government’s support in the provision of a utility vehicle to enhance monitoring and supervision, provision of hostels to accommodate the increasing number of corps members posted to the state as well as effective measures to address delays and ensure prompt payment of allowances to corps members.

The coordinator commended the state government and other partners for their support to the scheme.

Also, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno called on members of the NYSC to contribute toward promoting discipline and patriotism in the country.

Mr Zulum, who was represented by Hassan Aminami, the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, said that members of the scheme served as role models toward promoting discipline and patriotism in accordance with the objectives of the scheme.(NAN)