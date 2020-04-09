NWF will qualify for Tokyo Olympics – Yaya Assures

Share This





















The President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF, Mohammed Yaya has assured Nigerians that the Federation will qualify at least Five athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan next year.

Yaya stated this in a chat with newsmen, noted that the federation is waiting for clarity and normalcy after Covid-19 in order to get set for the Weightlifting Olympics qualification so as not to be caught napping when the Africa Weightlifting championship gets an official date.

“There is hope that we are going to qualify five athletes for Weightlifting who are going to represent Nigeria. Now we are in-house we are waiting to see if the weather improves before we start thinking of what to do,” he said