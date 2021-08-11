NWC members not barred from contesting at Oct national convention, says PDP

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

Members of the current National Working Committee, NWC, of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, are nor barred from exercising their rights, under the constitution of the party, to contest in the forthcoming National Convention of the party, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan has said

Ologbondiyan said this in a statement yesterday, shortly after the stakeholders fixed the party’s National convention for October this year

The explanation, according to the PDP’s national spokesperson, has become imperative given misrepresentations of the outcome of the intervention by elders and leaders of the party on the challenges that faced the PDP recently.

According to the statement by Ologbondiyan, “Sequel to barrage of enquiries from members of the public regarding the status of current members of the National Working Committee (NWC), the NWC wishes to clarify that no decision was taken to bar any member of the NWC from exercising his or her rights under the constitution of the PDP to contest in the forthcoming National Convention of the party.