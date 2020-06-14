Nwanyanwu raises alarm over plot to remove Magu by ex-office holders on trial

Share This





















From Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians were Sunday alerted that some former public office holders in the country, who are currently facing trial for different offences, have raised huge sums of money with a view to ensuring the removal of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu from office at all cost.

A lawyer and National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, ZNP, Chief Dan Nwanyanwu raised the alarm in a statement issued in Abuja.

Nwanyanwu specifically pointed out that intelligence reports available to him showed that the said former public office holders have contributed several millions of naira to achieve this plot of of ensuring the removal of the EFCC Chief.

The only offence of Magu in the eyes of those plotting his removal, the ZLP National Chairman disclosed, was his refusal to dance to their tune and insisting that the right thing be done.

According to Nwanyanwu, “Intelligence report has reached us that there is an attempt and In fact that they have gone on to actualize this attempt by putting together hundreds of millions of naira.

“Those former office holders in the country, with those that are facing trial, and this huge sums of money they have put together is to be used to influence government functionaries and those very close to the President so that the one who has been driving this anti-corruption fight, in the person Ibrahim Mustapha Magu would be removed as quickly as possible.

“They worked so hard last week but it failed. Hundreds of million of naira has been put together in a place to lobby government functionaries.

“We have to expose them so that the President would be aware of those coming to him to remove Magu.

“It would be recalled that there has been a lot of fight and struggles and our position, as far as anti-corruption fight is, is not just something we started today.

“We have been involved in it even before Magu was appointed . Even when the Senate didn’t want to confirm him, we made our position very clear. So we have been in it and we are not new in it.

“Some of us have been tagged as friends of Magu, we are not holding brief for Mr Magu and the EFCC, the point still remains that we are doing this fight because of our country.

“You cannot steal from our common matrimony and expect us to be quiet.

“Most of the people that held position in the past, in various states, liquidated their states. And we, the citizens from those states could see where these funds were put in.

“Some of them are facing trials, some of them would have their trials commence very soon.

“But they don’t want it to happen and that has led them into putting heads together, putting funds together which they intend to use in lobbying.

“So we are alerting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari and the functionaries around him to beware of these unpatriotic criminals that have liquidated their states who are now getting ready to fight. Corruption is now fighting back again.

“This is a man, if you listen to the President in his democracy day speech, acknowledged that over N800 Billion has been recovered by Ibrahim Magu in cash.

“Properties worth billions of naira, jewelries and all those things have been recovered. They are available.

“The funds according to Mr. President have been ploughed back into the revenue of the nation for common good.

“So this is a man that they still want to be removed because a lot of them are on the line to be charged to court any moment from now.

“We are alerting the president and those functionaries of government who are in romance with them to leave Ibrahim Magu alone”, he said.

Nwanyanwu therefore advised the

President not to listen to “these people coming to you to remove Magu”, because, “they are enemies of Nigeria”.

He added, “They are the thieves we are looking for. If they have not stolen they have the intention to steal. So, the President should send the name of Magu to Senate for confirmation”.

