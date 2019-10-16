NUT urges Kaduna govt. to secure release of kidnapped principal

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chairman of the Kaduna State wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Comrade Ibrahim Sirajo has appealed to the authorities concerned to intensify effort to ensure release of kidnapped p rincipal of Government Technical School, KajuruMr. Francis Maji in Mararaban.

He made the plea when he visited the school and the family of the kidnapped principal yesterday.

The visit, according to Sirajo is to commiserate with the staff of the school and to identify with the victim’s family in this trying time.

“We come to sympathize with you people in this moment of sorrow,” Sirajo exclaimed.

“NUT is a family and our unity can only be guaranteed by identifying with each other at a time like this, at a time that our joy is forcefully taken away from us.”

Sirajo urged the staff of the school and the family of Maji to put their trust in God because only God can turn things around in favour of his people, especially knowing that kidnapping is a new trend in our society.

Meanwhile, Sirajo is appealing to the authorities concerned to please intensify effort to ensure his release. “I’m appealing to relevant security personnel and government officials for his release,” has said.

It will be recalled that Maji was kidnapped five days ago at about 12.00am in the school premises after gunmen numbering over 20 shot indiscriminately in the air. The incident occurred a week after gunmen kidnapped six female pupils, vice principal and a matron at Engravers College in Kakau Daji in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.