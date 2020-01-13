NUJ backs unbundling of Mass Communication in Nigerian varsities

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The National President of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) Mr Chris Isiguzo has said that it is in support of unbundling of Mass Communication in Nigerian universities.

Chris stated this in Bauchi over the weekend while reacting to trending report that the National University Commission (NUC) had abolished studying Mass Communication in varsities.

He said NUJ, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Nigerian Institute Public Relations (NIPR), Radio, Television, Theater and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) proposed the idea to NUC.

He said that: “We are in it. This is what is obtainable in developed climes, I think Nigeria is just trying to implement it. We have been saying that if anyone wants to study journalism, advertising, public relations, broadcast and other, it should be separate.”

The NUJ president who is in state on a two-day interaction visit with his members also said that the Union is working to ensure that all journalists are captured in the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He said the Union would not tolerate harassment its members by the security agents. “We wrote letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the case of Omoyele Sowore, we wrote letter to Cross Rivers Governor over the case of Agba Jalingo and we fought the release of Jones Abiri when he was picked up by operatives of Department of State Service (DSS).