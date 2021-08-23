NUC boss assures good leadership to varsities’ system

Maryam Abeeb, Abuja

The re-appointed Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, has pledged to continue to provide good leadership to the Nigerian University System NUS, as well as the National Universities Commission.

Details soon…

Professor Rasheed made the pledge when he assumed office on Monday 23rd August, after the announcement of his re-appointment by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

Addressing members of the commission, Professor Rasheed stated that the success of the Commission derives it meaning from the meaningful interactions the NUC holds with the Nigerian University System.