NTA assures Nigerians on factual information dissemination

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Director-General, of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Malam Yakubu Ibn Muhammad, has assured Nigerians of continued dissemination of factual information.

He said the impact of the new and social media, will not edge out the good work of the conventional media.

The DG stated this on Sunday, at the NTA Jos Zonal Network Center, 10th Annual Ramadan lecture themed: “Impact of ICT on societal morals: Islamic perspective,” held at the Conference hall of Jos Central Mosque.

Represented by his Special Assistant, Abdulwahab Poopola, Muhammad said although the social and new media, has become a medium of passing information, it will not dislodged the conventional.

“The conventional media will always make the audience verify and relay on whatever, news they must have read or seen on the social and new media,” he said.

According to him, NTA will continue to accord Muslims the space to air programmes that will lead to development.

A paper presenter, Engineer Mansur Nakande, said evolution of ICT is a development for the overall good of human beings, stressing that but many people are today abusing its usage.

He said the Muslims and Islamic religion are suffering from the “misuse of ICT.”

“Internet has ushered in a new dimension in our lives and we need to deal with it to sustain and remained relevant in this fast changing universe,” Nakande said.

“Islamic religious rights, which are legally recognized, are being violated daily in the name of economic advancement, political stability, religious causes, campaigns against terrorism or for personal greed and interests,” he added.

He said it is necessary for Muslims to study the conventional ethics and expanding the Islamic ethical boundaries to check the IT-related abuses and bridge the gap between behaviour and information science advances in the present dispensation.

“Tracking soft wares can be installed to monitor and to control IT users’ daily activities with IT resources.

Recognition in educational systems that computer literacy is a basic and necessary skill and incorporating the Islamic ethical issues in IT related subjects,” he recommended.

The NTA Jos Zonal Director, Mr. Peter Ochigbo, represented by deputy director News, Ustaz Sani Ibn Salihu, said in line with the NTA’s policy of upholding national unity, has giving 30minutes free air for Islamic and Christian programmes every week.

He decried non sponsorship of Islamic programme on NTA, saying for the past one year that has assumed duty, in Plateau State no programme was sponsored by the Muslims.

“It is important for people to hear the message of Islam, through the NTA,” he said.

The zonal director commended the organisers of the Annual Ramadan lecture, which is critical to upholding the tenets of Islam.

Dr. Khalid Aliyu, said though ICT has brought a lot of positive development, but it has also brought about negative impact on the values of the people.

It help in fabricating lies, it is aiding in impacting very many bad things that is harmful on Islam.

“The theme of the lecture by NTA,is therefore very commendable,” he said.