NSE, DICON collaborate to propel Nigeria’s technological advancement

Share This





















Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) says it will collaborate with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to propel innovative driven economy and technology advancement in the country.

The President of the NSE, Babagana Mohammed, said this during an official visit to DICON headquarters in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said that the NSE would stand firmly behind DICON in achieving its set goals and objectives.

The NSE president said it was important for the Society to work with organisations like DICON that has excelled in the areas of reaserch and development.

Mohammed called for more support for DICON so as to grow and develop technological capacity in Nigeria.

“DICON has been doing Nigeria good and proud since its establishment in 1964 by promoting national defence and enterprise.

“I commend the successive leadership and management of the corporation since it’s inception for the commitment to the mandate for which the corporation was set up.”

The President affirmed that the NSE values the cordial relationship between it and DICON, and commended the Director General, Maj.-Gen Victor Ezugwu for his regular support to the NSE branch in Kaduna.

“Also many of your staff here are our members and we receive reports of your generous sponsorhip of their training and conferences.

“Which speaks volume about the premium this organisation put on capacity building, which is also a cardinal tenent in the vision and mission of the NSE.”

“DICON is an engineering entity, we acknowledge that you have done much for our nation.

“But we also know that there is still a lot more grounds to covere in terms of innovation and enterprise management.

“As a professional body and stakeholders in Nigeria’s growth and development projects, we owe our fatherland a duty to continually drive debates and discourse on issue of national development.”

He appealed to DICON to consider proper placement of engineers in it’s fold based on the recently approved enhanced entry point Salary Grade 9 for graduate engineers into public service and subsequent advancement to Grade Level 10 after two years pupilage.

Responding, the Director -General of DICON, said that the organisation would continue to meet its mandate as the country’s foremost engineering outfit particularly in military engineering.

Ezugwu welcomed the visit by the NSE and offer of collaboration in the area of civil engineering and promoting national economic development.

He assured that DICON and NSE would work together toward enhancing local content especially in the area of military hardware that will help in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other security challenges.

“We are hopeful that the collaboration will be mutually beneficial to all parties,” Ezeugwu said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...