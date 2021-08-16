NSCIA appeals to resident doctors to call off strike

By Usman Shuaibu

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off their ongoing strike action.

The leadership of the NSCIA is headed by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto,

A statement yesterday by Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, the Director of Administration of NSCIA said the strike action has brought untold hardship to the ordinary Nigerians and appealed for it to be called off.

The statement said without prejudice to the demands of the NARD, the appeal to them is in the spirit of the Hippocratic Oath to which the doctors subscribe, and in consideration of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic which is taking a toll on our people who are currently helpless.

The NSCIA also called on the government to vigorously and sincerely engage the striking doctors to inspire their confidence in the negotiation process.

“The Federal. Government also has a duty to coordinate the responses of the other tiers of government towards addressing the grievances of the doctors,” the statement said.

The NSCIA commended the role of the National Assbly and other concerned bodies and urged the Federal Ministries of Health and that of Labour and Productivity to intensify talks to find a lasting solution to the core issues raised by the doctors.

“In the meantime, the Council urges the doctors to suspend the current strike to allow for meaningful negotiations,” the sarment said.