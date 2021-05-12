NSCDC to deploy improved technology to monitor crimes during Sallah celebrations

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ahmed Audi, has firectef the zonal commanders to beef up security in all the state commands under their jurisdiction by deploying improved tactics to maintain security before, during and after the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

NSCDC revealed that it has set up a technology called Integrated Electronic Arrest Reporting System (I-EARS) to make collation of security data and information concerning all manners of crime seamless in the face of planning and ochestration of strategic action for security operations by the Corps.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director, Public Relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu, said the directive became necessary following threats of attack by miscreants and bandits in different parts of the country which as a matter of necessity must be forestalled to guarantee a peaceful and hitch-free Sallah celebration.

The statement said: “There is need to deploy different scientific approach to combat insecurity at this time, hence, his resolve for tactical deployment of conventional and specialized personnel with appropriate operational equipment to strategic locations such as Eid praying grounds, recreational centers, motor parks, shopping malls, markets and other Critical National Assets and Infrastructure while surveillance personnel be deployed for covert duties with a view to gathering credible intelligence.”