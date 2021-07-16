NSCDC shortlist 6,500 for final screening

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has shortlisted 6,500 candidates for final screening.

The NSCDC boss, Abubakar Audi who made this known yesterday during a news conference in Abuja, added that 5000 candidates will be employed out of the 6,500 candidates.

He said the resolve was in compliance with the directive of the Board of Civil Defence.

“We therefore wish to inform all the prospective applicants that sat for the

Computer Based test that 6,500 candidates out of 53,116 have been shortlisted to attend the final screening of credentials and physical fitness verification and will be invited via SMS from the 2nd to 25th of August 2021.

“Applicants are advised to

check the application portal: http://cdfipb.careers from the 20th of July, 2021, for their names, screening locations, guidelines for the recruitment exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in

the screening exercise.”

He added that the physical screening and certificate verification exercise which will be coordinated Nationally by the Secretary to the Board will hold in the 6 zones of the country.

“Applicants whose names did not appear on the website should not present himself/herself in any of the venues.

It is pertinent to reaffirm that all recruitment processes in our Service must go through due diligence and reflect federal character principle and as such, we enlist the participation of Federal Character Commission and other State actors as observers.”