NSCDC refutes story of alleged COVID-19 positive personnel

From Raji Bello, Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has refuted a story making the rounds of an alleged personnel of the corps, who is said to be reportedly COVID-19 positive.

In a statement in Sokoto on Wednesday, the State Spokesman of the corp, Hamza Adamu Illela, dissociated the command from the alleged fleeing personnel.

It statement averred,” The alleged fleeing officer is not a personnel of the corps , as he has no any relationship with NSCDC.

“So, the command is vehemently rejecting the condemnable, false and unverified report, and it is aimed at tarnishing its good image.

“The unsubstantiated report is also at best the figment of the imagination of its Author and we have rejected it in its totality.

“The command is therefore appealing to the good spirited members of the public to discountenance the destructive report and sustain their invaluable, extreme confidence in the Officers and men of the command.

The statement also intimated the public, even the said person was said to have tested negative to the Coronavirus Disease after he was tested at the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto.

The command advised Journalists to always endeavour to cross check their facts before publishing any story that may ruin the good image of individuals or organizations.