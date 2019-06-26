NSCDC parades 5 suspected electric cable vandals in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed,, Bauchi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Bauchi State Command has paraded five suspected power cable vandals.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Halliru Usman Alhassan said that, the five suspects, Sunusi Ibrahim, Mansur Hussaini, Aminu Hassan, Shehu Shagari and Dauda Bashir were arrested at different locations for vandalising high tension cable.

He said that,Sunusi Ibrahim, Mansur Hussaini and Aminu Hassan were arrested on 24th June, 2019 after an nformation received by men of the NSCDC attached to Dass Division.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects conspired and vandalised high tension cable linking Dajin and Dull Village of Tafawa Balewa LGA, about 4 span (9000 meters worth N5,400,000 as estimated by JED Company),”he said.

He said that, large Aluminum cable cut into 109 pieces of about 3m length was collected as exhibits from the suspects.

He further disclosed that, the two other suspects, Shehu Shagari and Dauda Bashir were arrested on 22nd June, 2019 at Magama Gumau on their way to Rimin Zayam to vandalise a high tension cable.

“the suspects confessed that, this is not their first time of doing it and sell to one Ibrahim (who I’d at large) in Dilimi area of Jos,”he said.

He said that, Iron Rod cutting tools, an LG Mobile phone and a sack were recovered from the suspects.

The State NSCDC Commandant said that, the suspects would be charged to court after investigation.