NSCDC nab wanted, notorious bandit

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said its operatives arrested a wanted notorious bandit, Bello Galaduma, in Sokoto.

The corps in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu, said the arrest was due to the resolve of the Commandant General,

Ahmed Audi, in having zero tolerance for all forms of criminal behaviour in the society.

Dr. Audi, has commended the NSCDC Sokoto State Command for a job well done in arresting Bello Galaduma, a 40years old suspected bandit, who had been on the wanted list of Security Agencies for more than 2years running.

The statement said, Galaduma specializes in liaising with kidnappers by giving them information of persons to be kidnapped.

He also, assisted kidnappers in buying drugs and other items for their nefarious activities.

The captured bandit according to reliable Intel, was formerly operating in Niger State before relocating to Sokoto State where luck ran out on him, leading to his capture and arrest by operatives of the NSCDC.

The corps said, “the feat was made possible due to actionable intelligence received by the Officers and Men of the NSCDC, Sokoto State Command who responded immediately and laid siege in the Aliyu Jodi area of Sokoto State, where he went to buy drugs and also to satisfy his sexual urge. In that process, the Gallant Officers wasted no time in ending his reign of banditry.

“Galaduma is in the custody of NSCDC operatives, and is presently under interrogation and helping with useful information to apprehend other culprits.”