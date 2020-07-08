NSCDC is your sole regulator – Commandant tells private guard practitioners

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana has told private guard practitioners that the corps is the sole regulator.

Gana stated this while handing over license of operation to 46 successful operators at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement issued yesterday by the Corps PRO, Emmanuel Okeh, said the Commandant sounded a note of warning to the new entrants into the industry not to go out of order but to give good accounts of themselves in the face of numerous security challenges in the country.

He said the operators, whose applications met the requirement for the ownership of private security companies having undergone series of security screening by one of the highest intelligence body in the country, were congratulated by the CG but not without handing down conditions for them to abide by.

He said in categorical terms ‘’NSCDC is the sole regulator of the private security industry, hence, we reserve the right to revoke your license if you fail to renew your license or fail to abide by the laid down rules’’.

The CG reminded them that the operation license is not transferable to anyone for any business transaction. ‘’Equally, the use of firearms, bodyguards, VIP protection and bouncers are prohibited for Private Guard Companies but you can work with State commandants to use NSCDC armed squad for the training of your guards’’.

