NSCDC hands over 3 illicit drug dealers to NDLEA

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Command Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has handed over three arrested suspected drug dealers to NDLEA for further investigation and appropriate sanctions.

Commandant of the corps in the state, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, disclosed his while parading the suspects in Kaduna yesterday.

The suspects who gave their names as Shafiyu Lawal, 28 years, Zaharadeen Yakubu and Aminu Isa, 25 year have been indulged in the illicit act from four to eight years around Makera in Kawo area, Kaduna-North Local Government Area

They were arrested by members of Civil Joint Taskforce on 22nd September, 2019 and handed over to the corps with exhibits such as Tramadol, Axzol 5, Valinex 5, and Diazapam.

The Commandant expressed worry on the menace stating that in spite of measures put in place by government and relevant agencies, some saboteurs still indulge in the crime unabated.

While calling on parents and guardians to ensure good upbringing of their children and wards, Dutsinma expressed optimism that with continuous efforts, the menace will become a thing of the past one day.

The offence for which the suspects were arrested as he said violates Section 268 of the Penal Code which prohibits sale of illicit drinks or banned substance in the state.

The Corps restated its commitment to rid the state of crimes, it is calling on the law abiding and good people of the state to furnish it with timely and useful information to success in its set goals.