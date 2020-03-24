NSCDC deploys 9500 personnel to curtail spread of COVID-19

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In line with the Federal Government’s directive on avoiding social gatherings with a view to curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu has directed for the deployment of 9500 personnel across the country to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

NSCDC in a statement issued yesterday by its PRO, Emmanuel Okeh, said the Corps helmsman, charged the Zonal and State Commanders to be on high alert and ready for the deployment of their personnel to strategic locations.

He advised that they should put in place a water tight security arrangement for the citizens within and around their localities, and ensure compliance of Churches, Mosques, recreation centres, shopping malls, open markets, departmental stores among others with FG’s directive on social distancing and congregation of not more than 50 per time in a particular location.

“Other measures such as stationing of ambulances at the high ways, and other high risk areas such as the Airports and other designated areas for quick and timely response to emergency situations as well as positioning of Mobile Surveillance Vehicles (MSV) to monitor movement of those with sinister motives has also been put in place.

“He urged personnel to work in synergy with other sister agencies as the Corps will not tolerate any form of sabotage and crisis between the Corps personnel and other sister agencies over issues that could be avoided.”