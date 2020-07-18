NSCDC boss urges personnel to be patient, tolerant

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gana Muhammed has urged personnel of the corps to be patient, tolerant and allow integrity to be their watchword while discharging their duties.

The CG in appreciation of gifts from the personnel revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has extended his tenure after successful five years tenure in office.

The NSCDC in a statement issued yesterday by its PRO, Emmanuel Okeh, prayed that God will use the extension to bless and move the Corps forward, while further encouraging the personnel to continue praying for the Corps.

Gana maintained that, he is proud of the Civil Defence uniform and has vowed to do his best in increasing the morale of personnel and the general fortunes of the Corps without leaving any bad legacy behind.

