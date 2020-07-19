NSCDC boss gets 6 months tenure extension

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The federal government has extended the tenure of the Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Comptroller General Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu by six months.

The NSCDC In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, by its spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC Commandant General for a six-month period and not five years as it has been speculated in some quarters.

“The attention of the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has been drawn to a publication making the rounds in the media alluding that his tenure has been extended for another five years after a meritorious service at the helms of affairs of the organization in the last five years.

“It is therefore instructive to point out that the information, as being circulated in some sections of the media is untrue, incorrect, seriously misleading and a figment of the imagination of the writers in an attempt to cause confusion and disaffection in the system while at the same time projecting the leadership of the Corps in bad light.

“The Corps therefore wish to place on record that the Hon Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has graciously approved an extension of the tenure of the NSCDC Commandant General for a six-month period having been found worthy of the office, in the face of numerous successes the Corps has recorded in its assigned mandate under his leadership, effective from July 17, 2020 to January 2021 and not for another five years as speculated in the media.

“Therefore, members of the fourth estate of the realm, especially the social media are cautioned to desist from writing such fallacious reports based on assumptions but to always crosscheck their data before proceeding to write any mischievous and misleading stories, which may lead to unexpected consequences.

The statement added that the Commandant General of the NSCDC was disturbed by the distorted publication; describing it as a misrepresentation of facts.

Gana therefore cautioned the media houses responsible for peddling the falsehood to immediately retract the story.

He also urgedthe general public, as well as all officers and men of the Corps to disregard the earlier publications in the media, describing it as “biased, unfair and capable of rubbishing the integrity of the Corps.”

Gana also assured the government and all Nigerians that the added time for him would be utilized very to further develop and grow the organization to the standard expected of an International organization like Civil Defence.

