NSCDC boss assures of adequate security, safety at airports

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, has assured Nigerians that a highly coordinated approach has been put in place to avert the looming threat of attack on Airport facilities across the country.

NSCDC in a statement issued yesterday by DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, said Audi, in a swift reaction to an intelligence report directed Commandants of States with Airports to immediately liaise with the Airports Management Authorities and other relevant stakeholders to fortify the internal security mechanism of the facilities.

He also hinted that the move is necessary to elicit credible intelligence that will not only prevent such attacks but also to bring those behind the purported acts to book.

According to the CG, the Corps cannot afford to treat the security of Nigerians with kid gloves, hence, his marching order to all concerned State Commandants to adequately deploy operatives from specialized units such as Counter-Terrorism, Anti-Vandalism, Crisis and Disaster Management as well as Intelligence and Surveillance personnel for covert operations to all the Airports in the country.

He called on all Nigerians to see the security of the nation as everyone’s business and not an exclusive preserve of security agencies alone by volunteering credible information about any suspicious movement of criminals activities.