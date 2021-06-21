NRDF will pave way for new beginning in Nigeria-TETFund Boss

Maryam Abeeb

The executive secretary, Tertiary education trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Bogoro has stressed that a new vista is emerging in Nigeria with the inauguration of the draft committee on the National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) bill.

Bogoro who spoke during the fourth edition of the virtual Global Engagement Series: “The Paradigm Shift, with focused on the Institutionalization of R&D in Nigeria’s Engineering, Technology And Material Sciences Sector,” said there is a great hope for Nigeria once the bill is signed.

He said; “A new vista is emerging in our country that gives hope that we could do something right and we proceed to define the knowledge economy through institutionalization of R&D.

“It is a long but realizable journey of reality for our country but I remain positive and I am happy to share this information with you today that from today the draft committee on the research foundation that will prepare the executive bill has been inaugurated by the federal ministry of education. It reflects a new beginning, a realistic beginning for the knowledge economy to take its rightful place in our country.

Earlier, the lead presenter, Professor Mosto Onouha stressed the imperative of strengthening the curricula in technological entrepreneurship in universities and polytechnics across the country, and the linkages between the academia and the industry through the establishment of intellectual property technological transfer offices.

He noted; “We want to develop a culture of introducing technological innovations that can yield significant revenues that will positively impact on our economy and reduce dependence on earnings from crude oil and gas sales for financing our national budget and gradually become a nation that designs and invents things that can be branded and marketed globally.

“There is therefore, an urgent need for our nation to establish an institutional framework for funding and management of R&D activities for its sustainable development,” saying that we must applaud the executive secretary of TETFund for the current effort to do something about the situation

“To improve the competitiveness of our goods and services, enhance the ranking of our tertiary institutions on the global scale and for the nation to move from a resources based economy driven by innovation, adequate funding of R&D especially, in engineering, technology and maternal science should be provided.

“An institutional framework needs to be put in place to domicile, drive and oversee Nigeria’s progress to a knowledge based economy. The National Research and Development Foundation (NRDF) is the special purpose vehicle being recommended to actualize the above.”

On his part, Professor Njidda Gadzama, the Chairman of TETfund Research and Development Standing Committee, cited that countries like the United State are allocating tremendously financial sources for science and technology, saying that it is only fair, that indeed the matter is an emergency matter in Nigeria.