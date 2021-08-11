NPMCN produces over 6000 medical Consultant -Official

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria( NPMCN) has produced over 6000 medical consultants specialist who are serving in many key hospitals, Universities, Colleges of Medicine and research institutes in Nigeria and abroad.

The president of the College, Prof. Musa M. Borodo disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the 15th Annual Scientific Conference and All Fellows’ Congress( ASCAF) of the college in Kaduna yesterday

According to him, the College has also saved Nigeria Billions of Dollars that would have been spent in the training of personnel abroad

He explained that the college established in 1979 (Cap.N59 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004) has continued to fulfill its mandate in postgraduate training activities of resident doctors despite the constraint imposed by the existing national pandemic protocol.