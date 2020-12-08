NPHCDA boss restates commitment to UHC

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Executive Director if the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has restated the agency’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja, at a media engagement tagged; Buhari’s Health Sector Next Level Agenda: The path to Universal Health Coverage, Shuaib said that the achievement of UHC through the PHC was premised on fulfilment of key underlying principles in the next 10 years (2021-2030).

He said that the principles included: A highest-level political decision, Commitment to make investments in PHC, a strategic plan to have a well-performing health system and commitment to implement people-centered programmes.

He assured that the agency would improve technology for PHC data services and vaccine distribution, Social and Behavioural Change Communication and

Post-Polio PHC System Strengthening.

The ED noted that for Nigeria to be on the path to UHC, public funding for PHC should be expan6d, while reliance on out-of-pocket expenditure should decline.

“Leveraging technology to strengthen Data Management, supply chain and remote access to health services in order to achieve equitable and increased coverage of traditional and new vaccines – Rota, HPV, Meningococcal conjugate, malaria.

“Scale up the CHIPS Programme across the country in the next few years to increase health promotion, behavioural change communication and demand for PHC services.

“Leveraging and adapting lessons from polio eradication initiatives, and injecting polio experiences and resources to sustainably strengthen the primary health care system,” he explained.

Shuaib said that all stakeholders were key to ensuring sustainable PHC financing to achieve UHC.

“Improving Primary Health Care delivery could significantly improve maternal mortality rates over the next 10 year period with up to 110,540 lives saved,” he added.”

