NPFL: Lobi beats Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Lobi Stars FC returned home after a 2-1 lose to Jigawa Golden Stars in Kaduna to defeat struggling and relegation bound Ifeanyi Ubah at the Aper Aku Stadium.

The Makurdi based outfit outrightly dominated play from the blast of the whistle but could not find the back of the net in the early minute. Rangers keeper proved outstanding as he stood stoutly between the Stars and goal.

But the Kabiru Dogo tutored side broke the deadlock in the 35th through one of the top scorers Martin’s Ossy who chested into an empty off a corner kick.

In the second half, the home side increased the goal haul in the 60th minute with a simple tap into the net off the boot of left footed diminutive Monday Akile from Last Martin’s low pull out.

In a post match interview, Lobi head coach Kabiru Dogo expressed worry at the inability of his team to pick an away point, promising that they will definitely get one in the remaining fixtures.

While coach of Ifeanyi Uche Okagbue stated confidently that his team will escape relegation.