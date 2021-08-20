National News

NPA, FRC disagree on N255bn liability operation of ports

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
Flood kills 4, destroys over 200 houses in Niger
Next Article
PPFN trains health workers on GBV, reproductive health
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
Uzum rates Okowa high on achievements https://t.co/zrxhZslY7P
6 hours ago
SCI calls for synergy to combat climate change, save lives https://t.co/WRWVKAvNix
6 hours ago
FG steps up efforts to recover NDDC’s $4b debt by oil coys https://t.co/nwEnySRAis
6 hours ago
FG, UNHCR take birth registration to IDP camps, targets 25m by 2025 https://t.co/1y4oJ6gqZq
6 hours ago
Insurgency: Army to overhaul obsolete logistics in North-East https://t.co/G9wLMeIbdd
6 hours ago
We Are Social Too