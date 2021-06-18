Not all recoveries belongs to FG – EFCC boss

By Egena Sunday Ode

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa said Thursday that not only the Federal Government is benefiting from its services as the anti corruption body has helped several individuals and private organisations as well as state governments to recover money illegally taken from them.

Accordingly, Bawa disclosed that not all recoveries made by the commission belong to to the Federal Government as erroneously believed by some people.

The EFCC boss spoke at the weekly briefing by agencies of government to State House correspondents, organized by the Presidential Communications Team .

He emphasized that the anti graft body had made recoveries for victims of criminals and they can be individuals, local government, state government, federal government, corporate entities whether in Nigeria or outside Nigeria.

“Let me use this opportunity to clarify issues. There are a number of recoveries that the EFCC has made over the years but is not all recoveries made that belongs to the Federal Government.

“We have made recoveries for victims of criminals and they can be individuals, local government, state government, federal government, corporate entities whether in Nigeria or outside Nigeria.

“There are also recoveries that are indirect recoveries. Just a couple of weeks back, we recovered $100 million for the Nigeria Ports Authority but the monies were paid into the account of NPA but through our efforts.

“Am I not going to record that we have recovered such an amount for NPA? Are you going to see it in the EFCC recovered account with the CBN? No.

“There are recoveries that are made directly into the EFCC account. It is through systems and processes, there is Department of asset forfeiture and recovery management department in EFCC responsible for collating all the data regarding recovered assets, assets on interest forfeiture and assets on final forfeiture as well as their location and of course their management,” he said.