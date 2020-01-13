Northern women politicians tasked on readiness for 2023 elections

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

National Secretary of the Northern Women In Politics, (NWIP) Zainab Ajeibi has urged women from the Northern part of the country to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2023 elections.

In a New Year message posted to the women via the group’s platform, Ajiebi reminded that, “Determination and steadfastness will get us there.”

She gave thanks to God Almighty for the privilege towitness the year 2020, adding that the year provided the opportunity for a fresh start.

“We need to hit the ground running now in preparations for 2023 elections. We need to put our house in order, correct mistakes of the past, start relating better with fellow women ( and indeed, everyone), start reaching out where necessary, start mentoring, acting as successful, responsible caring politicians that we are etc.

“Let’s show commitment to what we are doing doing here. Let’s all show some form of responsibility to what we say we believe in.

She said the NWIP had a great deal of activities lined up for the year 2020 and urged the women to make time out of their tight schedules to partake in such activities.

“Make time to attend meetings. Get to know ourselves better and sell ourselves to one another. You can never tell how far a word put in by a sister who only met you at a meeting can go in helping out some day.

“Remember, we have the number, let’s get our acts together, speak in one very loud voice and have the tables turning around in our favour.