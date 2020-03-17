Northern govs wives condole Kogi gov. over mother’s death

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) has expressed its deepest condolences to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar over the demise of his Mother.

This was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by the Niger State Governor’s wife Dr Amina Abubakar Sani Bello who is the chairperson has condoled with the entire people of Kogi State as well the immediate for the great lose.

According to her press secretary Aisha Wakaso, “We are saddened by the news of her demise and we understand the immeasurable pain and grief of losing a loved one especially a mother.

“We pray that Allah grants you, your family and the entire people of Kogi State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”